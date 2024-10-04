Jefferies Financial Group Raises Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target to $22.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OR. TD Securities raised Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.73. The stock had a trading volume of 304,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,260. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $47.39 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 125.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Creekside Partners bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

