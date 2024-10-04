Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Shares Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 6,319 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 10,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 0.82.
Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $40.94 million during the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%.
Jerash Holdings (US) Announces Dividend
Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jerash Holdings (US)
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.