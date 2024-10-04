Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 728.50 ($9.74) and traded as low as GBX 710 ($9.50). Jet2 plc (DTG.L) shares last traded at GBX 728.50 ($9.74), with a volume of 311,914 shares traded.

Jet2 plc (DTG.L) Stock Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 728.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 728.50. The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.68.

Jet2 plc (DTG.L) Company Profile

Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.

