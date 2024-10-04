JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

JFE Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get JFE alerts:

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. JFE had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter.

JFE Company Profile

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.