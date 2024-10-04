JinkoSolar Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 4,373 call options on the company. This is an increase of 300% compared to the average volume of 1,092 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on JKS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JinkoSolar
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
JinkoSolar Trading Up 8.7 %
JKS stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.36. The stock had a trading volume of 879,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,512. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $38.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58.
JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.92. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JinkoSolar Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 15.6%. JinkoSolar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.18%.
About JinkoSolar
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JinkoSolar
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.