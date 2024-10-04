JinkoSolar Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 4,373 call options on the company. This is an increase of 300% compared to the average volume of 1,092 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JKS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JinkoSolar Trading Up 8.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,572,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,296,000 after acquiring an additional 44,661 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 372.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 77,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 60,992 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 49.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 447,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 148,268 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

JKS stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.36. The stock had a trading volume of 879,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,512. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $38.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.92. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 15.6%. JinkoSolar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.18%.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

Featured Articles

