JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)'s stock had its "market outperform" rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities' price target would indicate a potential upside of 69.32% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

NYSE:AMN traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.11. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $87.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average is $54.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $740.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

