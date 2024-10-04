John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHSC. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 2,181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 288,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 275,906 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 77,684 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 470.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 22,709 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

JHSC stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $450.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.15. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $29.72 and a one year high of $40.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.82.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

