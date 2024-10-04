Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by LifePlan Financial LLC

LifePlan Financial LLC trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.4 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $75.49 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.65.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,383,385.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,879 shares of company stock worth $8,503,656. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.21.

Get Our Latest Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.