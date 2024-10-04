Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.7% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.28. 5,331,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,091,981. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.