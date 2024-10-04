Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.08 and traded as low as C$2.50. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$2.56, with a volume of 56,403 shares trading hands.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Journey Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$161.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$50.53 million for the quarter. Journey Energy had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 6.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Journey Energy Inc. will post 0.2599784 EPS for the current year.

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

