JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JAVA. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2,965.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 811,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,093,000 after acquiring an additional 785,087 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,071,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $13,353,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 546,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,735,000 after buying an additional 224,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 745,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,624,000 after buying an additional 129,523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAVA opened at $63.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.20.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

