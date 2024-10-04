JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,635 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 7,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 2,600.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 186,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 179,644 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Price Performance

BATS BBIN opened at $61.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.