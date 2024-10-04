JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.14% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 91.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 386.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of BATS BBHY opened at $46.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3131 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

