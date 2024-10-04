JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target to $83.00

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DTM. Citigroup increased their target price on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on DT Midstream from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NYSE:DTM traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $83.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,186. DT Midstream has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $84.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.57.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,393,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,070,000 after acquiring an additional 490,613 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 309.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 257,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,262,000 after acquiring an additional 194,354 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 2,658.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 182,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after acquiring an additional 175,518 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 809,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,438,000 after acquiring an additional 99,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

