JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target to $34.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "underweight" rating on the scientific and technical instruments company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.79% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ST. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Shares of ST traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.62. 287,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,135. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -314.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average of $37.71.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 0.21%. Sensata Technologies's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 399.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 227.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

