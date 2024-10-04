JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price Up 1% – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s stock price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $209.75 and last traded at $207.25. Approximately 2,557,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 9,108,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.23.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $603.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 236,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,220,000 after purchasing an additional 73,389 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,104,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,247,000 after purchasing an additional 124,811 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

