JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,807,000 after purchasing an additional 815,598 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,104,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,664,000 after purchasing an additional 539,682 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,819 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,702 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,379,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,569,000 after purchasing an additional 430,134 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $59.58.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.