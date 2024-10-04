JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Position Cut by MRA Advisory Group

MRA Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 61.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,285 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Fluent Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $58.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.11. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $59.58.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

