JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Holdings Boosted by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 292,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,901 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises 3.3% of Breakwater Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Enzi Wealth boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 134,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $96,084,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $866,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,013,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of JQUA stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $56.66. 331,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,186. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $56.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.08.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

