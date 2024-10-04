JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,345,032 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,109% from the previous session’s volume of 111,217 shares.The stock last traded at $43.28 and had previously closed at $42.95.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $860.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JVAL. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Cobblestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $307,000.

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

