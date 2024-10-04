Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.63 ($0.06), with a volume of 5281037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.80 ($0.06).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Jubilee Metals Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Jubilee Metals Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.51. The firm has a market cap of £139.36 million, a PE ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Jubilee Metals Group news, insider Leon Coetzer bought 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £37,500 ($50,160.51). 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

Featured Articles

