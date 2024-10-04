Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JGHAF
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.