jvl associates llc Buys New Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

jvl associates llc purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 0.7% of jvl associates llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.56. 1,667,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,991. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.79. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $207.24.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

