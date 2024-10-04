jvl associates llc Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

jvl associates llc cut its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,738 shares during the period. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF comprises about 2.8% of jvl associates llc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $7,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 62.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

ONEQ stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $71.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,678. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.37. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $73.58.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

