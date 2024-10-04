JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:JXJT) Trading 2.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.85. 3,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 366,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.
JX Luxventure Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43.
JX Luxventure Company Profile
JX Luxventure Limited provides tourism services and supplying related products in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in Technology, Tourism Service, and Cross-Border E-Commerce segments. It engages in the sale of packaged group tour services; and provides health care, personal care, cosmetics, maternal and child, pet-related, universal cuisine and household products, and pre-owned electric cars through online and offline platforms.
