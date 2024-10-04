Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to Hold

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Katapult from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Katapult Stock Up 2.0 %

KPLT opened at $10.26 on Thursday. Katapult has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $23.54. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $58.86 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Katapult stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.51% of Katapult worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

