KE (NYSE:BEKE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 7,896,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 8,957,898 shares.The stock last traded at $25.78 and had previously closed at $25.71.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.80 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $2.06. KE had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $23.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of KE by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,363,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,152 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of KE by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,807,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,418 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in KE by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,373,000 after acquiring an additional 804,773 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter worth approximately $135,880,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of KE by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,534,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,712,000 after purchasing an additional 113,910 shares during the period. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

