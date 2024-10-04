Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.63.

KROS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $11,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,260,163.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 65,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,944,000. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,968,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,367,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 360,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after buying an additional 61,992 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

KROS opened at $59.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.23. Keros Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62,012.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

