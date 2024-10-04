Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 249,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 92,441 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $34,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $621,993,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 352.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,543 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,097,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,811,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $596,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $175,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $154.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.97. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $162.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.95.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

