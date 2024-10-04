Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Trading Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 590 ($7.89) and last traded at GBX 585 ($7.83). Approximately 14,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 48,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 582 ($7.78).

Keystone Law Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £184.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2,437.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 645.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 651.17.

Keystone Law Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Keystone Law Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,916.67%.

About Keystone Law Group

Keystone Law Group plc provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, and immigration.

