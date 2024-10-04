Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 263.95 ($3.53) and traded as high as GBX 315.50 ($4.22). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 310.70 ($4.16), with a volume of 4,270,634 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KGF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 310 ($4.15) to GBX 350 ($4.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.34) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KGF

Kingfisher Price Performance

Kingfisher Cuts Dividend

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 287.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 263.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of £5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,726.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thierry Garnier sold 382,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.33), for a total value of £1,239,024.60 ($1,657,336.28). Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Kingfisher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.