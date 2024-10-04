Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.36% of Kingstone Companies worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. 14.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KINS opened at $8.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.19 million, a PE ratio of -892,000.00 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $12.41.

Kingstone Companies ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KINS. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Kingstone Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

