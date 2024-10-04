Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.77 and traded as high as C$13.14. Kinross Gold shares last traded at C$12.92, with a volume of 2,263,055 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on K. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.60.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of C$15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 1.0170543 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

In related news, Senior Officer Laurence Davies sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total value of C$156,600.00. In other news, Senior Officer Laurence Davies sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total transaction of C$156,600.00. Also, Senior Officer David C. Shaver sold 4,663 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.17, for a total transaction of C$61,411.71. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,163 shares of company stock valued at $273,407. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

