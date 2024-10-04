Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.99 and traded as high as $8.05. Klabin shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Klabin Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $934.43 million for the quarter. Klabin had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 8.84%. Research analysts forecast that Klabin S.A. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Klabin Increases Dividend

Klabin Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.1199 dividend. This is an increase from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Klabin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.38%.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

