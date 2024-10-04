Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 697,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 512,914 shares.The stock last traded at $31.18 and had previously closed at $30.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Up 3.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $309.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.88 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 7.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is a boost from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter valued at $40,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.