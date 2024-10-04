Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) EVP Sells $315,392.09 in Stock

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $315,392.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,116.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of KSS traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,395,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,313. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.93. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 50.0% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kohl’s to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KSS

About Kohl’s

(Get Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.