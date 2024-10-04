Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI) Shares Up 1.6% – Still a Buy?

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.45 and last traded at C$4.45. Approximately 3,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 11,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.38.

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$159.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.33.

Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$19.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.79 million. Kolibri Global Energy had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 8.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Kolibri Global Energy Inc. will post 0.9550562 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy Company Profile

In related news, Director David Loren Neuhauser bought 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,498.00. Insiders bought a total of 16,837 shares of company stock valued at $71,692 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

