Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.30 and last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 1670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.82.

About Kovitz Core Equity ETF

The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe.

