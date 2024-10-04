KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.45 and traded as high as C$8.50. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$8.48, with a volume of 55,519 shares.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

KP Tissue Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.45.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$487.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.442939 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

