KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:KWEB)

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 250,265 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 99% compared to the typical daily volume of 125,692 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 91,900.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

KWEB stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.41. The company had a trading volume of 35,420,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,115,518. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $38.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.28.

