Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Price Down 2.8% on Insider Selling

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $24.43 and last traded at $24.48. 335,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,154,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

Specifically, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,625,072. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $60,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,325. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $163,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,493,055.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KTOS shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.51.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth $36,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

