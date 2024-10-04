K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Shares Down 2.7% – Here’s Why

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €10.77 ($11.97) and last traded at €11.33 ($12.59). 1,374,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,080,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.64 ($12.93).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €11.08 and a 200 day moving average of €12.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 226.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community sectors worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed and potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, and vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation of fruit and vegetables under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brands.

