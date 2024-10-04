Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,402.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $43.41 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $53.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 2.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 178.27%. The business had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KYMR shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Kymera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $651,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $245,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $651,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 495,605 shares of company stock valued at $19,303,364. 15.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

