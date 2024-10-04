Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stake Lessened by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 77.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,820 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,402.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $17,345,811.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 723,246 shares in the company, valued at $27,635,229.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jared Gollob sold 23,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $1,060,272.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,480.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $17,345,811.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 723,246 shares in the company, valued at $27,635,229.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 495,605 shares of company stock valued at $19,303,364. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average is $39.49. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 2.21.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 178.27%. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KYMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KYMR

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.