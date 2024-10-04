Lagardere (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.52 and last traded at $23.52. Approximately 4,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 5,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

Lagardere Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.09.

About Lagardere

Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, children and youth adult, mobile games, board games, and stationery and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

See Also

