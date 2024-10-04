Lakeshore Biopharma (NASDAQ:LSB) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Lakeshore Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LSB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.82, but opened at $5.11. Lakeshore Biopharma shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 30,145 shares trading hands.

Lakeshore Biopharma Trading Down 22.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.54.

Lakeshore Biopharma Company Profile

LakeShore Biopharma Co, Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company develops a proprietary PIKA immunomodulating technology platform and a series of product targeting PIKA rabies vaccine, PIKA recombinant COVID-19 vaccine, and PIKA YS-ON-001.

