Lakeside (NASDAQ:LSH) Trading 20.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Lakeside Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LSH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 20.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.50. 27,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 514,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Lakeside Trading Up 20.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00.

About Lakeside

(Get Free Report)

Lakeside Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border supply chain solution in the United States, China, South Korea, and internationally. It offers a range of integrated services under cross-border ocean freight solutions and cross-border airfreight solutions, including cross-border freight consolidation and forwarding services, customs clearance services, warehousing and distribution services, and U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeside Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeside and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.