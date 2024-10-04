Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $810,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,937,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $68.28 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.99 and a 1-year high of $111.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lamb Weston

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.