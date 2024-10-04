Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LW. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

LW traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.85. 217,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,219. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $52.99 and a 1-year high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,610,287.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 248.6% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 357.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 135.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

