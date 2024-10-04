Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Consumer Edge lowered Lamb Weston from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 2.6 %

LW stock opened at $68.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.29. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $111.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LW. TPG GP A LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 74.4% during the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,924,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,206 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 78.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,888,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,790,000 after acquiring an additional 830,511 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 117.2% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,035,000 after acquiring an additional 663,985 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,518,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 2,989.7% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 373,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 361,305 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

